Massive Protests In PoK, Thousands Demand For Structural Reforms

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is witnessing one of its largest protests in recent history, as the Awami Action Committee (AAC) launched sweeping demonstrations across the region on Monday.

The call for a "shutter-down and wheel-jam" strike - potentially indefinite - has triggered heightened tensions, with Islamabad deploying security forces en masse and cutting internet access from midnight to curb mobilisation.

A clash of willpower

The AAC, a civil society alliance that has gained traction in recent months, has rallied thousands under its banner, citing decades of political marginalisation and economic neglect. The group's 38-point charter demands structural reforms, including the abolition of 12 legislative seats in the PoK assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan, which locals argue undermines representative governance. Other priorities include subsidised flour, fairer power tariffs tied to the Mangla hydropower project, and implementation of long-delayed reforms promised by Islamabad.

"Our campaign is not against any institution but for the fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years," said Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a core AAC leader, addressing crowds in Muzaffarabad. "Enough is enough. Either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people," he added.

Government muscle and a breakdown in talks

Authorities have responded with a show of strength. In recent days, heavily armed convoys staged flag marches through major PoK towns, while thousands of troops were moved in from Punjab. On Saturday and Sunday, police sealed entry and exit points of key cities, with surveillance stepped up around sensitive installations.

Islamabad has also dispatched an additional 1,000 police personnel from the capital to reinforce local security forces. Officials insist the crackdown is necessary to maintain order. "Peace is the collective responsibility of citizens and the administration," The Dawn quoted District Magistrate Mudasser Farooq, warning against any disruption of public life.

The heavy deployment follows a dramatic breakdown of marathon talks between AAC negotiators, the PoK administration, and federal ministers. The dialogue collapsed after 13 hours when the committee refused to compromise on eliminating elite privileges and refugee assembly seats. "The talks were incomplete and inconclusive," Mir declared, vowing to press ahead with the shutdown.

A region on edge

On the ground, anticipation is palpable.

Traders' associations in Muzaffarabad announced they would keep shops open on Sunday, giving citizens a chance to stockpile food and essentials before the shutdown. Videos circulating on social media show convoys of security forces pouring into the city, fuelling speculation of a heavy-handed response. The citizens of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be seen chanting slogans for freedom from the forced occupation of Pakistan.

Despite government efforts, AAC leaders insist the protest will be peaceful but uncompromising. With internet access now cut off and security tightened, Monday's showdown could mark a turning point in PoK's long-running struggle for political rights.

As the clock ticks down, both sides appear unwilling to back down-setting the stage for a potentially volatile confrontation that could reverberate far beyond the valleys of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.