All Of Argentina, Uruguay In Darkness After Massive Power Outage: Report

Uruguay's UTE power company said "a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country."

World | | Updated: June 16, 2019 17:51 IST
Argentina and Uruguay have been left without power. (Representational)


Buenos Aires: 

A massive outage blacked out Argentina and Uruguay Sunday, leaving both South American countries without electricity, power companies said.

"A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all Argentina and Uruguay without power," Edesur Argentina said on Twitter.

Uruguay's UTE power company said "a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country." It said the system went down at 7:06 am (1006 GMT).



