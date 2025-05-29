Advertisement

Marco Rubio Says US Will Start Revoking Visas For Chinese Students

In a statement, Rubio said the department will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Marco Rubio Says US Will Start Revoking Visas For Chinese Students
Marco Rubio said on Wednesday the United States will start revoking visas of Chinese students.
Washington:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday the United States will start revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

In a statement, Rubio said the department will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has the second highest number of international students pursing higher education in the United States in 2023/2024 with 277,398 students, according to the Institute of International Education.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the U.S. Department of State had halted new appointments for student and exchange visitor visa applicants.

The Trump administration has expanded social media vetting of foreign students and is seeking to ramp up deportations and revoke student visas as part of its wide-ranging efforts to fulfill his hardline immigration agenda.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Marco Rubio, US Visa Revoked, China
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com