Fugitive Ex-Mayor From Philippines Arrested In Indonesia: Manila

A fugitive former mayor in the Philippines accused of links to Chinese criminal syndicates has been arrested in Indonesia, Manila's justice ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Alice Guo, also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, is wanted by the Philippine Senate for refusing to attend a congressional probe on her alleged criminal ties. She has denied the accusations, insisting she is a natural-born Philippine citizen facing "malicious accusations".

"This development has been verified by our counterparts in Immigration, who have confirmed that Ms. Guo is currently in the custody of the Indonesian Police at Jatanras Mabes Polri," the Philippines' Justice Department said in the statement.

