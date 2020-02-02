"Man Shot, People Stabbed In Terror Attack": London Police On Twitter

The incident took place in Streatham in south London.

'Man Shot, People Stabbed In Terror Attack': London Police On Twitter

The man was shot by armed officers. (Representational)

London:

British police on Sunday said they had shot a man in Streatham in south London after several people were stabbed in a suspected "terrorist-related" incident.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
London stabbingLondon

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News