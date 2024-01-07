Maldives President's, Tourism Ministry's Websites Restored After Outage

Maldives President's Office said the website faced "unexpected technical disruption" (Representational)

After being inaccessible for several hours on Saturday night, the top Maldivian government websites have been restored.

On Saturday night, the official websites of the Maldivian President's office, Foreign Ministry, and Tourism Ministry were down for hours.

Following the temporary unavailability, the top Maldivian government websites are now functioning again.

As the government websites encountered "technical issues", the Maldives President's office posted on X, acknowledging the unexpected disruption to the official websites.

Moreover, it said that the National Centre for Information Technology and other relevant entities are actively working to resolve the issue.

"Please note that the President's Office website is currently facing an unexpected technical disruption. NCIT and other relevant entities are actively working on resolving this promptly. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding and patience," it said.

— The President's Office (@presidencymv) January 6, 2024

Further details are awaited.

