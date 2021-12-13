Mainland China Detects First Omicron Case: Report

The Omicron case in Tianjin in the first in China's mainland. (File)

Health authorities in northern China's port city of Tianjin have detected the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country's mainland, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday.

The infection was discovered in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on December 9, the newspaper said, adding that the patient is currently being treated in isolation in hospital.

