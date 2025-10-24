"When You Need To Move Fast": German Lift Maker Turns Louvre Heist Into Ad

Days after one of its lifts was used in the Louvre Museum heist, German firm Bocker made the most of its sudden fame with a new ad campaign.

The Werne-based firm, which makes cranes and elevators, posted an image of its furniture lift extending to a balcony outside the Paris museum's Gallery of Apollo.

The message read, "When you need to move fast. The Bocker Agilo transports your treasures weighing up to 400kg at 42m/min - quiet as a whisper."

Videos have shown the alleged thieves escaping with the crown jewels using the hydraulic lift after stealing around Rs 900 crore worth of priceless French jewellery on Sunday. The Louvre, home to masterpieces including the Mona Lisa, was closed following the daring seven-minute robbery.

Bocker was founded in 1958 and uses the slogan "My way to the top." The family-run company, which focuses on "tradition and innovation," employs about 600 people, as per their website.

Alexander Bocker, the company's managing director, told AFP that once it was clear no one was harmed, the family-run business decided to add "a touch of humour" to draw attention. He said, "It was... an opportunity for us to use the most famous and most visited museum in the world to get a little attention for our company."

Bocker said the lift used in the heist was sold years ago to a French customer who rents out such equipment in Paris. The thieves had it demonstrated to them last week and stole it during that demo. The owners reported it to the police.

The robbers entered the Louvre shortly after it opened on Sunday and left within seven minutes, taking some of the most valuable treasures.

Earlier footage from the heist also showed one of the robbers cutting through a glass display case. The stolen items included tiaras, necklaces, earrings, and brooches dating back to the 19th century, once owned by French royalty. Among them were a tiara and brooch of Empress Eugenie, an emerald necklace and earrings of Empress Marie Louise, items from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, and the "reliquary brooch," the French culture ministry confirmed.