Lost In Yellowstone, Found In California: Cat's 1200 Km Odyssey Ends In Heartwarming Reunion

A California couple's two-month heartbreak over their lost cat has ended in a joyous reunion. Benny and Susanne Anguiano were reunited with their beloved feline, Rayne Beau, last month after he was found 800 miles (1,287 km) away in Roseville, California.

They had been camping in Yellowstone National Park in June when Rayne Beau was frightened by something in the woods and ran into the trees. They looked for it fruitlessly for 60 days, leaving out treats and toys recognisable to their pet, with no result.

"We had to leave without him," Susanne Anguiano told KSBW Action News 8. "That was the hardest day because I felt like I was abandoning him."

But just when things were the worst, things took a dramatic turn when an animal welfare group contacted them, saying that Rayne Beau has been found in Roseville, California, 800 miles from Yellowstone.

The reunion was huge for the couple, as they were extremely happy to meet their pet, for whom they had already lost all hope.

"He was really depleted," said Susanne. "He probably didn't have a lot of energy to even go further."

According to the news portal, still, the couple does not know how their cat, in two months, was able to get from Yellowstone to Roseville, which is over 800 miles away. Now, they hope someone will see their story and recognize Rayne Beau.

"Hey, I remember that cat, and like we saw it here, we saw it there or even they took it in," said Benny.

The couple also wants to encourage other pet owners to take precautions, such as microchips or a global tracker, to protect their animals.

"Definitely microchip your cat or your pet and register the microchip online," said Susanne. "We would have never gotten them back had that not happened."

With Rayne Beau back home, reunited with his siblings and safe, they hope to take their cats back on trips again, but only when everyone is ready for it.