'Look, Speak, Pay': Smart Glasses Can Now Be Used For UPI Payments

Wearable smart glasses can now be used to make payments via UPI Lite by simply scanning a QR code and issuing a voice command.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said these small-value transactions will not require a mobile phone or authentication PIN.

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar announced the launch of the digital payment innovations at the ongoing Global Fintech Fest 2025 here.

UPI Lite is designed for small-value, high-frequency payments with enhanced success rates and minimal dependency on core banking infrastructure.

NPCI also released a demo video showing how users can just "Look. Speak. Pay." to complete secure transactions through smart glasses, without touching their phone.

In a statement, NPCI said users can complete hands-free and secure transactions by simply scanning a QR, authenticate and complete payments through voice on smart glasses, without needing a phone or entering a PIN.

"The solution is aimed at everyday payments such as retail, food, and transit, encouraging greater digital payment penetration," it added.

This feature addresses customers' growing demand for seamless, frictionless payments that integrate effortlessly into their always-connected, on-the-go digital lifestyle.

"This launch marks the first time UPI is extended to the wearable ecosystem, representing a step towards ambient payments by enabling seamless digital payments," NPCI said.

Embedding UPI Lite into smart glasses also helps banks by reducing load on core banking systems, while further strengthening India's leadership in digital payment innovation.

It also benefits banks and PSPs by reducing core banking system load through off-CBS wallet execution.

Embedding UPI Lite on smart glasses enhances convenience for consumers and strengthens India's leadership in digital payment innovation globally, NPCI said.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform is owned and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

NPCI, an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, is an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks' Association (IBA) for creating a robust Payment & Settlement Infrastructure in India.

