Look Forward To Building Consensus On Common Issues At BRICS Meet: China

China looks forward to exchanging views at the meet, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said

Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, China said on Tuesday that it looks forward to exchanging views, coordinating positions and building up consensus with other members of the five-member bloc on the most urgent issues of common concern.

Announcing the participation of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Foreign Minister'' meeting via video link convened by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here that the conference is of special significance to promote the post COVID-19 pandemic world economic recovery.

BRICS is a cooperation mechanism consisting of major emerging markets and developing countries with global influence, he said.

"Amid the combined impact of COVID-19 and other major changes as seen in this century the BRICS mechanism is of more special significance in deepening cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries in promoting the post epidemic world economic recovery," he said.

"Under the guidance of the BRICS leaders, Foreign Ministers of the five countries meet regularly to deepen mutual trust and cooperation in the field of political security," he said.

Asked about China's expectations of the meeting, the spokesman said, "At the meeting, China looks forward to exchanging views, coordinating positions and building up consensus with other BRICS members on the most urgent issues of common concern".

"Together we will send out a strong signal that BRICS countries with solidarity and cooperation, support true multilateralism, promote post epidemic economic recovery and tackle global challenges," he said.

Mr Jaishankar will chair the meeting. Besides Mr Wang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor are expected to attend the meeting. Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco is also likely to attend the virtual meeting.

"The ministers are expected to exchange views on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the need for strengthening and reforming the multilateral system with a view to enhancing its capacity to effectively address the diverse challenges of our time and to adapt them to contemporary realities," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi on Monday.

It said global and regional matters of concern, sustainable development and countering terrorism are the other issues that are likely to figure during the deliberations.

The foreign ministers are also likely to discuss ways to enhance intra-BRICS cooperation, especially people-to-people cooperation.

India is the BRICS chair for 2021. This is the third time that the country is holding the BRICS chairship after 2012 and 2016.

India's chairship of the grouping has coincided with its 15th anniversary, making it an opportune moment to review its work.

The BRICS is known as an influential bloc that represents over 360 crore people and its member countries have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)