Live Updates: Muhammad Yunus Set To Take Oath As Bangladesh Leader

Muhammad Yunus was overwhelmingly backed by Bangladesh's student leaders.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus will today take oath as the leader of the interim Bangladesh government. After landing in the country, Yunus paid tribute to those killed in Bangladesh's deadly protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government, saying their sacrifices had brought the nation a "second independence".

"Today is a glorious day for us," he told reporters at the airport in Dhaka shortly after returning to the country to lead a caretaker government.

"Bangladesh has created a new victory day. Bangladesh has got a second independence."

Yunus called for the restoration of order after weeks of violence that left at least 455 people dead, calling on citizens to guard each other, including minorities who came under attack.

