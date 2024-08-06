Who Is Nahid Islam, Student Leader Who Led Protests Against Sheikh Hasina

Nahid Islam is currently a student in the Sociology Department at Dhaka University.

After nearly a month of anti-quota and anti-government demonstrations that swept across Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country. Her resignation came in the face of countrywide demonstrations led by student leader Nahid Islam. What started as a call for reform in the country's quota policy for the families of freedom fighters slowly morphed into an anti-government movement demanding Sheikh Hasina's resignation.



On Monday, protesters defied a nationwide curfew, stormed the Prime Minister's residence, and declared victory for the people's movement.



Some facts about student leader Nahid Islam:



1. Nahid Islam is currently a student in the Sociology Department at Dhaka University. He is known for his work as a human rights defender.



2. He serves as one of the National Coordinators for the 'Students Against Discrimination' Movement, a student-led protest demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs in Bangladesh. The movement began after the Supreme Court of Bangladesh reinstated a 30 per cent quota for descendants of war veterans and freedom fighters in June 2024. The movement argued the quota was a discriminatory and politically manipulated system to access government jobs.



3. Mr Nahid has been vocal against Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League, describing them as "terrorists" deployed on the roads. Previously, addressing protesters at Shahbagh, he declared students had "picked up sticks today" and were ready to "take up arms" if sticks didn't work.



4. On 19 July 2024, Nahid Islam was abducted by at least 25 men in plain clothes from a house in Sabujbagh. He was blindfolded, handcuffed and tortured during repeated interrogations about his involvement in the protests. Two days later, he was found unconscious and battered under a bridge in Purbachal.



5. Nahid Islam was kidnapped a second time on 26 July 2024 from Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi. Individuals claiming to be from various intelligence agencies, including the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, took him away. However, the police have denied any involvement.