Updates: All 66 On Board Plane That Crashed In Iran Reported Dead

An ATR-72 aircraft similar to the one that crashed in Iran

Follow the live updates of the Iranian plane crash:



14:48 (IST) The plane was carrying 60 passengers, including one child, as well as six crew members, the official said. 14:23 (IST) "After searches in the area, unfortunately we were informed that the plane crashed. Unfortunately, all our dear ones lost their lives in this incident," Mohammad Tabatabai, public relations director for Aseman Airlines, told state broadcaster IRIB. 14:19 (IST) All 66 dead in in Iran plane crash, the airline says. 14:00 (IST) Iran has suffered several plane crashes in the past few decades. Tehran says US sanctions have long prevented it from buying new aircraft or spare parts from the West. 13:57 (IST) Semirom's governor said rescue helicopters were unable to land in the crash site because of heavy fog and emergency workers were trying to reach the area by land, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. 13:51 (IST) Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national emergency services, told the semi-official ISNA news agency that a helicopter had been sent to the area. "Given the fact that the area is mountainous, it is not possible to send ambulances," he said. 13:50 (IST) "An ATR aircraft of Aseman Airlines with 60 passengers and about six crew disappeared from radar this morning," Aladin Borujerdi, head of parliament's national security and foreign policy commission, told the semi-official ISNA news agency. "Observation by people (in the area) indicates a crash," he said, adding that he was still awaiting confirmation. 13:50 (IST) The plane was reportedly travelling from Tehran to the small town of Yasuj in Isfahan province. Semirom lies in the mountainous southwestern region of Iran, around 480 kilometres south of Tehran.

An Iranian passenger plane with 66 people on board crashed in central Iran on Sunday during a flight from Tehran to the city of Yasuj in southwestern Iran, Iranian media reported. The plane crashed in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom, the news agency ISNA quoted emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi as saying. State-run PressTV said 66 people were on board the Aseman flight, Reuters reported.