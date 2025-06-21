'Iran Will Destroy Zionism': Israel PM Shares Father's 2010 Speech On Tehran

As Tel Aviv and Tehran continue to trade missiles into the ninth day of the aerial conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared an old video of his father, Professor Benzion Netanyahu's address from 2010.

In his speech delivered on his 100th birthday, Benzion Netanyahu warned his son and Israel about the existential threat to Jews from Iran. He said, "The Jewish people's existence is in question due to the threats to annihilate us, which are openly declared by our enemies," he said.

He specifically mentioned Iran as the primary source of threat, saying that once it possessed nuclear weapons, it would cause massive destruction to eliminate Zionism. The people of Israel are responding bravely instead of panicking, he added.

"On one hand, Iran vows that Zionism will be destroyed when Iran possesses nuclear weapons. On the other hand, the people of Israel are showing the world how a nation should behave when facing an existential threat: stare unflinchingly at the danger, calmly consider what needs to be done, and be ready to enter the fray when the chances of success are reasonable," he said.

The former Cornell University historian, who died in 2012, added that despite being under threat from its enemies, the people of Israel have shown strength and courage. "A powerful stance requires tremendous inner strength. The people of Israel show today that they have such strength, and this leads to my certain belief that our people will remove this danger," he said.

Professor Benzion Netanyahu conveyed a paramount lesson and important message to his son, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and to a distinguished audience that gathered to honor the professor on his 100th birthday.



"Since time is short, I will limit my remarks to one general… pic.twitter.com/dlDTSBRdI6 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 20, 2025

“The nation of Israel is showing the world today how a state should behave when it stands before an existential threat: by looking danger in the eye,” he said in the same address, according to The Week.

He believed that Israel shouldn't make any compromises or negotiations with the Palestinians to protect the country, as Arabs by nature are "incapable of any compromise or agreement, and that there is no solution but force," according to the same report.

As the Israel-Iran conflict intensified, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was open to giving negotiations and talks another chance before taking a call on whether to directly get involved in the war.

The aerial confrontation began after the Benjamin Netanyahu government bombarded Iran's military and nuclear facilities, claiming the strike was necessary to prevent Tehran from producing nuclear weapons.