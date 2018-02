Plane Crashes In Iran With More Than 50 On Board: Reports Officials said the plane crashed in Semirom in Iran and all emergency forces are on alert. The plane had 60 passengers, they said.

The plane that crashed in Iran was carrying 60 passengers (Representational) Tehran: An Iranian passenger plane has crashed into the country's Zagros mountains with more than 50 people on board, the head of the country's emergency services told local media on Sunday.



"This plane has crashed in the Semirom area and all emergency forces are on alert. The plane had 50 to 60 passengers," Pir Hossein Koolivand told the Fars news agency.



