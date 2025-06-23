Massive Israeli Attack On Iran, Plume Of Smoke Seen Above Tehran Skyline

Latest visuals from Iran's capital, Tehran, show a massive cloud of smoke rising towards the sky: an indication of a fresh round of missile strikes by Israel. According to reports, loud blasts have been heard in the city. Tel Aviv has stressed that it is targeting military sites.

Visuals released on Iran's state-owned broadcaster Press TV show a thick plume of smoke rising from what looks like a busy neighbourhood in Tehran. TV channel Iran International said Israel has launched major strikes on security institutions of the Islamic Republic in Tehran and beyond, including facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and police intelligence units. According to an Al Jazeera report, an Israeli military spokesman has said they are carrying out strikes in Tehran and targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard command centres.

In a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict over Iran's alleged attempts to build a nuclear weapon, the US yesterday carried out precision strikes at Tehran's three nuclear facilities. "Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," US President Donald Trump said after the airstrikes at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the US' "brutal military aggression" and termed it a "grave and unprecedented violation" of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law. "My country has come under direct attack. In this moment, diplomacy alone is no longer sufficient; our priority must now be self-defence," said Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Iran Foreign Minister today met Russian President Vladimir Putin to rally support for Tehran.