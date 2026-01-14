Left Iran At 9, Found Dead In London Hotel At 31: The Tragic Story Of Princess Leila Pahlavi

Princess Leila Pahlavi was born into one of the most powerful royal families of the 20th century, yet she spent most of her life far from the country that shaped her identity.

The youngest daughter of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, and Empress Farah Pahlavi, Leila's life traced a quiet arc from palace corridors in Tehran to hotel rooms in exile. Her story reflects not only the collapse of a dynasty, but the personal cost of sudden displacement, loss and unresolved grief.

Childhood Inside The Pahlavi Court

Leila Pahlavi was born on March 27, 1970, in Tehran; the fourth and youngest child of the Shah and Empress Farah. Her early years unfolded within the guarded world of the Pahlavi court, marked by ceremony, private tutors and a strong emphasis on Persian culture and history.

The royal household was also shaped by Iran's rapid modernisation during the Shah's rule, and Leila grew up in an environment that balanced tradition with Western influence.

Despite the grandeur, family accounts suggest she was a sensitive and introspective child, deeply attached to her parents and siblings. That sheltered world, however, would not last long.

The Revolution That Changed Everything

In January 1979, as protests against the Shah intensified and chants of "Death to the Shah" echoed outside royal residences, the Pahlavi family fled Iran. Leila was just nine years old. The Iranian Revolution not only ended her father's rule but also stripped the family of citizenship, security and home.

What followed was a period of constant movement. The family lived temporarily in Egypt, Morocco, the Bahamas, Mexico, the United States and Panama, often under intense political pressure. Assassination threats loomed, and governments were reluctant to host them for long. During this period, Mohammad Reza Shah was also battling advanced lymphoma, adding emotional strain to an already precarious existence.

For Leila, exile meant the sudden collapse of certainty. The routines and protections of palace life were replaced by guarded residences, unfamiliar schools and an ever-present sense of impermanence.

Loss And Adjustment In Exile

The Shah died in Cairo on July 27, 1980, less than two years after leaving Iran. Leila was 10. His death marked another rupture, closing the chapter on any hope of return and deepening the family's sense of dislocation.

Empress Farah eventually settled the family in the United States, with a base in Greenwich, Connecticut. Leila attended the United Nations International School in New York before graduating from Rye Country Day School in 1988. She later split her time between the US and Paris, becoming fluent in several languages, including Persian, English and French.

Outwardly, her life appeared privileged. In reality, she struggled to reconcile her identity as an Iranian princess with the anonymity and emotional distance of exile. Friends and family later spoke of her feeling untethered, neither fully belonging to her past nor finding ease in her present.

The Health Struggles

As she entered adulthood, Leila faced serious health challenges. She suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome, depression and severe anorexia, conditions that required repeated treatment in both the US and the UK.

Alongside anorexia and depression, Leila also struggled with dependence on prescription medication, particularly sleeping pills, a reliance that developed over years of treatment.

Friends and family later suggested that medication became a coping mechanism for chronic insomnia, anxiety and emotional isolation rather than recreational use. These struggles remained largely private but intensified in the final years of her life.

Her mother, Empress Farah, remained closely involved in her care, hoping that stability and time might ease her daughter's pain.

Leila largely avoided public life, though she briefly worked as a model in Paris. She was known for her elegance and restraint, but also for her withdrawal. Unlike her elder brother Reza Pahlavi, who assumed a public political role as crown prince in exile, Leila remained private, uncomfortable with attention and burdened by expectations tied to a past she had not chosen.

A Death In London

On June 10, 2001, Princess Leila Pahlavi was found dead in her room at London's Leonard Hotel. She was 31. An inquest concluded that she had died from an overdose of prescription barbiturates, with cocaine also present in her system. The death was ruled a probable suicide.

Princess Leila Pahlavi was found dead in her room at London's Leonard Hotel. Photo: farahpahlavi.org

Her death shocked those who knew her, though it also underscored the depth of her long-standing struggles. She was buried in Paris, far from Iran, a detail that many saw as tragically symbolic of her life in exile.

In later years, the family would face further tragedy with the death of her brother Prince Ali Reza in 2011, also in exile (who died by suicide). Empress Farah has since written memoirs reflecting on loss, memory and identity.

