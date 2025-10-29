Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Kills Industrialist In Canada, Fires At Singers House

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang continues to wreak havoc in Canada. The gang claimed responsibility for killing an Indian-origin Abbotsford-based industrialist on Monday and firing at the house of a Punjabi singer.

These two incidents come a day after police in Rajasthan arrested Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in the US.

Gang Kills Industrialist

In a social media post, Bishnoi gang member Goldie Dhillon said that the group was behind the killing of Indian-origin industrialist Darshan Singh Sahasi.

The gang claimed that Sahasi, 68, was involved in a big drug business and had demanded money from him. Upon not receiving money, the gang killed him.

According to reports, Sahasi was shot dead outside his house in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Monday morning.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the shooter was waiting for Sahasi to arrive at his car, which was parked on the side of the road outside his house.

As soon as the 68-year-old got into his car, the shooter opened fire and fled.

When the police arrived at the scene, Sahasi was found in critical condition. First responders tried their best to revive Sahasi, but he could not be saved.

During the incident, three nearby schools were placed on lockdown under precautionary "shelter-in-place" protocols, although no students were harmed.

Sahasi Moved To Canada In 1991

Sahasi was the president of Canam International- a renowned textile recycling company.

He immigrated to Canada in 1991 and initially worked in small jobs. Sahasi later acquired a stake in a struggling textile recycling unit and transformed it into a global company.

Sahasi was not only a successful industrialist but also a philanthropic figure. His death has caused grief and outrage within the Punjabi community in Abbotsford and Canada.

Many community leaders have described this incident as a serious threat to the safety of Indian immigrants in Canada and have demanded immediate action from the police.

Gang Fires At Singer's House

The second crime of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang relates to the firing outside the house of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan.

In a social media post, gang member Goldie Dhillon said the firing happened as Nattan was getting close to singer Sardar Khera.

Dhillon said that the gang has no personal enmity with Nattan but warned that any singer who works with Khera will be responsible for their own loss.

What Is the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been listed as a terrorist entity by Canada, is reportedly linked to more than 700 shooters operating globally.

The gang has been involved in several high profile cases including the assassination of rapper and politician Sidhu Moosewala, issuing threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and alleged connection with the pro-Khalistan movement.

