3 Shootings In Canada, Then A Facebook Post By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for recent shooting incidents in Canada. This time, the attack targeted several establishments owned by a restaurant owner in Surrey. The self-identified Bishnoi associate, Goldie Dhillon, claimed he had ordered firing at three locations of an Indian restaurant chain in Surrey, British Columbia.

In a Facebook post, Dhillon accused the owner of the restaurant chain of mistreating his employees and not paying their salaries on time.

"Anyone who does such things will face the same consequences," the gang member warned.

Firing At Ustaad G76 Restaurant Chain

Police in Surrey said shots were fired at the Ustaad G76 Indian restaurant on King George Boulevard in South Surrey and the Ustaad G76 location in Newton on Monday. Per Dhillon's post, shots were also fired at the restaurant's outlet on Lougheed Highway.

Investigators confirmed damage to the exterior of the buildings had been caused by gunshots and said there were no reports of any injuries in the firing. The businesses were closed at the time of the firing, with no staff inside, police said.

Canadian authorities have also mounted a multi-agency push against the extortion wave in the country.

Increasing Terror Of The Bishnoi Gang In Canada

The report of the firing followed another shooting incident claimed by the Bishnoi gang. On October 6, Bishnoi gang member Fateh Portugal posted videos claiming responsibility for three recent shootings targeting properties linked to businessman Navi Tesi (aka Navi Dhesi).

Portugal alleged Tesi extorted $5 million from people using the Bishnoi name. The police said they are investigating the matter and cautioned against spreading online threats.

Bishnoi Gang Terror In Canada

Last month, Canada designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity. That designation elevated Lawrence Bishnoi, who is jailed in Gujarat, from being one of the most notorious mob bosses in India to an internationally wanted kingpin.