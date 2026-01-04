Large Part Of Maduro's Security Team Killed During US Raid: Venezuela

A large part of erstwhile President Nicolas Maduro's security team was killed in the US raid that led to the leader's Saturday capture, Venezuelan Defence Minister General Vladimir Padrino said in a televised statement on Sunday morning.

Padrino did not give an exact figure of casualties, but backed the declaration of Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president and said the armed forces have been activated across the country to guarantee sovereignty.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)