Kuwait Says It Rejects "Campaign Against Saudi Arabia": Report

Kuwait said it rejected "the campaign against Saudi Arabia" over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

World | | Updated: October 15, 2018 15:15 IST
Dubai: 

Kuwait said on Monday it rejected "the campaign against Saudi Arabia" over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, al-Qabas newspaper reported, quoting the Gulf state's deputy prime minister.

Anas al-Saleh said Kuwait regretted the "unfair campaign" and supported Saudi Arabia "in facing all those who wish to harm its sovereignty".

Kuwait's cabinet urged people to wait for the results of the ongoing investigations by the relevant authorities, al-Saleh said.

