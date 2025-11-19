"No Justification To Kill Him": Khashoggi's Wife As Trump Meets Saudi Prince

The widow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered by Saudi agents in 2018, has demanded an apology from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for her husband's killing after he called it a "huge mistake". Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, in a post on X, said there was no justification to murder her husband, and the Saudi crown prince should "compensate" her for the loss.

Hanan Elatr Khashoggi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet for the Saudi prince's first visit to the United States since Khashoggi was killed inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, sparking global outrage. She earlier said she had written to Trump asking for his help in reaching a financial settlement with Prince Mohammed.

Tagging the President of the United States, Khashoggi wrote, "There is no justification to murder my husband. While Jamal was a good, transparent and brave man, many people may not have agreed with his opinions and desire for freedom of the press."

"The Crown Prince said he was sorry, so he should meet me, apologise and compensate me for the murder of my husband, Jamal Khashoggi," she wrote on X.

Demand For Financial Compensation

Earlier, talking to CNN, Khashoggi said that "it's very painful for me" to see Prince Mohammed visit Washington, where he was received as though he were a head of state, not a de facto ruler.

"It will be better if Jamal were here and receiving the crown prince by himself, and meet him and share with him his vision and mission and all his ideas," she said in the interview aired Monday.

Before his death, "Jamal actually was waiting for an invitation from the crown prince and wished to have the space to be heard," she added. "He had good ideas for his country."

Talking about wanting a financial settlement with Prince Mohammed, she said her husband's killing "destroyed my life". She said she's hoping Washington will remember that as it seeks ties with Riyadh.

"I hope they look at the American values of human rights and (democracy)" besides any deal and selling weapons, she said.

"There is something missing," she added, pointing to the lack of "real justice".

Jamal Khashoggi's Killing

The killing of Jamal Khashoggi -- a US resident and critic of the Saudi regime -- had chilled relations between the two countries after US intelligence suggested that Prince Mohammed approved the operation to murder him, an allegation which Saudi authorities deny.

His dismembered body has never been found, and Prince Mohammed was never among those sanctioned by Washington.

Following an opaque trial in Saudi Arabia, five Saudis were sentenced to death and three others to prison terms. The death sentences have since been commuted.