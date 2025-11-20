Saudi Owes US $13 Million From Years Ago, Internal Glitch Stands In The Way

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Washington this week discussing billions of dollars in weapons deals with the US. But his air force is still struggling to pay off a bill for a tiny fraction of that amount from years ago.

As of last month, the kingdom owes the Pentagon $13 million of a $19.7 million bill from US aerial refueling operations in support of Saudi-coalition-lead airstrikes in Yemen between March 2015 and November 2018. The figure was cited in a previously undisclosed October 7 report from Defense Logistics Agency director Army Lieutenant General Mark Simerly to the congressional foreign affairs and defense committees.

It's not that Saudi Arabia doesn't want to pay. In fact, the Royal Saudi Air Force "subsequently attempted to remit full payment multiple times utilising its newly implemented financial system" but "each payment attempt was unsuccessful," the report said.

Saudi Arabia is still trying to "resolve internal financial system issues to enable successful electronic funds transfer payment," it said.

The $13 million pales in comparison to the nearly $142 billion in American military equipment that President Donald Trump said bin Salman's government has agreed to buy during his latest visit. But it serves as a minor warning for US defense manufacturers looking to get into business with the kingdom.

The Defense Logistics Agency "will engage and assist the RSAF as necessary until full payment is received," Simerly said.

A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia's embassy in Washington didn't return a request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)