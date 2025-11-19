Advertisement

"Compensate Me For Murder Of My Husband": Khashoggi Widow Asks Saudi Prince

"The Crown Prince said he was sorry so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband," Hanan Elatr Khashoggi wrote on X.

The widow of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi called Tuesday on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to personally apologize after he said at the White House that his killing inside a consulate was a mistake. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jamal Khashoggi Death, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Mohammad Bin Salman US Visit
