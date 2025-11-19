"Compensate Me For Murder Of My Husband": Khashoggi Widow Asks Saudi Prince

The widow of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi called Tuesday on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to personally apologize after he said at the White House that his killing inside a consulate was a mistake.

"The Crown Prince said he was sorry so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband," Hanan Elatr Khashoggi wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)