Korean Singer Hyuna Collapses On Stage At Music Festival In Macau, Apologises To Fans

South Korean singer HyunA collapsed on stage while performing at the Waterbomb 2025 music festival in Macau on Sunday, November 9. The incident has raised concerns about her health, with speculation linking the collapse to her recent rapid weight loss. According to CNA, HyunA was performing her hit song "Bubble Pop!" when she suddenly fainted and fell to the floor. Her backup dancers immediately rushed to her aid, and she was carried off stage by security personnel. The show was temporarily halted following the incident.

The incident has sparked a conversation about the intense pressure and beauty standards within the K-pop industry. The singer had recently revealed on Instagram that she lost 10 kilograms (about 22 pounds) in a single month through a strict diet after facing pregnancy rumours due to weight gain after her marriage in October 2024.

HyunA was previously diagnosed with vasovagal syncope in 2020, a condition that causes a sudden drop in blood pressure and heart rate, which can be triggered by stress, fatigue, or extreme dieting.

Medical experts suggest that such rapid weight loss can lead to nutritional imbalances and fatigue, which may have contributed to her fainting spell.

After regaining consciousness and resting, HyunA took to Instagram to apologise to her fans, known as "A-ings", for the incident.

She wrote :"I'm truly, truly sorry... I wanted to show you a great performance, but I don't feel like I managed to be professional, and to be honest, I don't remember anything".

She also reassured them she was "really okay" and promised to build up her stamina and work hard in the future. "Don't worry about me. I hope everyone has a good night," she added. Her agency, At Area, confirmed she was resting and stabilising after the incident.