Knife Man Holds Guard Hostage At Milan Cathedral, Arrested

The police said they were trying to determine the man's identity.

A man armed with a knife momentarily took a guard hostage inside Milan's cathedral on Wednesday but was quickly arrested, police said.

He entered the famous Gothic Duomo shortly after 1pm local time (1100 GMT) and "advanced towards the private security guard, took out a knife and threatened him," police spokesman Marco Turchetto told AFP.

After the arrival of nearby officers on patrol and a brief mediation, the man dropped the knife and was arrested, he said.

Milan's Deputy Mayor Anna Scavuzzo said in a statement the man had entered the cathedral in order to evade a police check.

