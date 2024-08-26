Knife, Nail Cutters, Key Ring Removed From Bihar Man's Stomach

A surgery was performed to remove the objects.

Doctors in Bihar's East Champaran district have removed several metal objects, including a key ring, a small knife and nail cutters from the stomach of a youth.

The 22-year-old man was brought to a private hospital in Motihari, the district headquarters, by his family a few days ago after he complained of severe stomach pain.

A surgery was performed on Sunday to remove the objects.

Dr Amit Kumar, who headed the team of doctors who performed the surgery, said, "The youth was undergoing psychiatric treatment. X-ray reports revealed the presence of metal objects in his stomach." Initially, a key ring was removed during the surgery.

"Later, we extracted two keys, a four-inch long knife and two nail cutters from his stomach. When we asked the youth, he said he recently started swallowing metal objects. Now the youth is alright and his condition is improving," the doctor said.

The man has some mental health issues for which he is on medication, he said.

The patient will soon be discharged from the hospital, he added.

