King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Says Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

King Charles, 75, had spent three nights in the hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate when a separate issue of concern was noted. The palace said that tests had identified a form of cancer.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer", The Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has wished for a speedy recovery for King Charles he said, "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well" in a post on social media platform X.

The opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said, "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."