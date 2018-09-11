Kim Jong Un Writes "Very Positive" Letter To Trump Seeking Second meet

The White house said the message showed Pyongyang's "continued commitment to focus on denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un held a historic summit in Singapore in June.

Washington: 

US President Donald Trump has received a "very positive" letter from North Korea's leader seeking a second meeting, the White House said Monday, noting that coordination for the get-together was already underway.

"The president has received the letter from Kim Jong Un. It was a very warm, very positive letter," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, adding that the message showed Pyongyang's "continued commitment to focus on denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula.

"The primary purpose of the letter was to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating," she said.

Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore in June.



