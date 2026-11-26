North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected atomic warheads and a plant making fissile material for bombs, pledging never to waver from his country's status as a nuclear-armed state after snubbing President Donald Trump's overtures for talks.

In his most direct comments aimed at the US since Trump floated a meeting with Kim during a trip to Asia last week, the North Korean leader accused Washington of approving South Korea's push to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine, state media reported Thursday.

The official Korean Central News Agency also released pixelated photos of Kim inspecting an array of warheads, a rare public display of the weapons accompanied by rhetoric underscoring the regime's reliance on nuclear arms for its security.

"Our nuclear capability has now become a reality," Kim said, according to KCNA, adding that North Korea will "never change" its status as a nuclear weapons state and views the arsenal as essential to defending against hostile forces.

"This is the greatest number of nuclear warhead types we've seen in a single North Korean image," Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote in an analysis. Metal casings of five separate designs were displayed, including a "super-large" nuclear warhead Pyongyang has repeatedly alluded to in recent years, he said.

Kim appears to be nearing what he considers sufficient quality and quantity for his nuclear arsenal, Panda wrote, adding that the North Korean leader "is pretty clearly not interested in anything resembling denuclearization, but does appear to be interested in trying to get a fundamentally new bargain with the United States."

North Korea also showed Kim inspecting what appeared to be a facility to enrich uranium for weapons. This came about a week after Rafael Grossi, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, said Pyongyang has been expanding its uranium-enrichment facilities to make bomb-grade material and called it a serious concern.

Trump met Kim three times during his first term as president and said he wanted to meet the North Korean leader again during his Asia trip. No meeting took place and the US president later said in an interview with the New York Post that Kim did not ignore him but that it was "not really the right time."

Kim's regime produced only about six bombs' worth of fissile material annually during Trump's first term, according to estimates from weapons experts. During that time, Trump's relationship with Kim shifted from brinkmanship to bromance - prompting the US president to declare North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat.

Kim, however, expanded nuclear production and developed more missiles capable of delivering atomic weapons, and the regime can now produce about 12-15 bombs' worth of fissile material a year, experts have said.

Without directly referring to Trump's overtures, Kim said Pyongyang was in no rush to negotiate. "It is enough for us to have the strength to contain and control the nuclear threats by the enemies and to retaliate in a worst-case scenario, and we will never seek the recognition and approval of anyone," Kim said.

South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said it views "with great seriousness North Korea's stated intention to expand the operational use of tactical nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula," calling on Pyongyang to cease its nuclear program.

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