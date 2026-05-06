"Killing Like We Haven't Killed Since 1967": Israeli Army Chief's Big Remark

Israeli soldiers are using levels of lethal force in the West Bank not seen since 1967, an Israeli army commander has said.

Maj Gen Avi Bluth, head of the army's central command, said forces were "killing like we haven't killed since 1967" and confirmed that Palestinian stone-throwers had been fatally shot, according to The Guardian.

The year 1967 refers to the Six-Day War between Israel and its neighbouring countries. The war led to the displacement of more than 3 lakh Palestinians. It resulted in Israel's occupation of territories, including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and the Golan Heights.

"If someone comes to kill you, kill them first is the norm," Bluth said, adding that they had shot 42 Palestinian stone-throwers on the West Bank last year. "There are a lot of 'limping monuments' in Palestinian villages of those who tried to [cross the barrier], so there is a price being paid," he stated.

He noted that soldiers are allowed to shoot Palestinians in the legs if they approach the "seam line" - the boundary between the West Bank and Israel.

The report also mentioned the Second Intifada, a period of intense violence between 2000 and 2005, when thousands of Palestinians were killed. An editorial by Haaretz criticised Bluth's approach and called it an "apartheid-like" system, where soldiers shoot Palestinian stone-throwers but not Jewish ones.

Bluth admitted, "Yes, it involves discrimination," adding that shooting Jewish individuals could have negative social consequences.

The remarks come as more Palestinians attempt to enter Israel without permits following the October 7 attacks. Israel suspended over 1 lakh work permits after the start of the war in Gaza.

Bluth said that any Palestinian crossing into Israel without permission could be a "potential terrorist". He also said he is "constantly turning Palestinian villages into conflict zones."

Data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs shows that more than 1,080 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, including at least 235 children. It also says 35 Palestinians have been killed since the start of 2026.