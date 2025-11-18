Netanyahu Slams Violence By "Extremists" Among Israeli West Bank Settlers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence of a "handful of extremists" among Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, following clashes and attacks on Monday.

"I view with great severity the violent riots and the attempt by a handful of extremists to take the law into their own hands," Netanyahu said, calling the perpetrators "a group that does not represent" Israeli settlers in the Palestinian territory.

Homes and vehicles were torched and vandalised in a Palestinian village in the West Bank on Monday evening after demonstrators earlier clashed with security forces dismantling an illegal settler outpost in the same area.

