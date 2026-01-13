Advertisement

"Keep Protesting, Help Is On Its Way": Trump's Big Message To Iranians

The US president added that he has cancelled all the meetings with Iranian officials.

Iran's economy has been struggling for years as a result of US and Western sanctions.

US President Donald Trump urged Iranian protestors to keep protesting adding that "help is on it's way," without giving out details.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump posted on Truth Social.

