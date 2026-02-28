Iran Sends Its Cheap And Best 'Shahed' Drones At Expensive Targets

Iran is seeing the results of focussed investments on developing military drones as its Shahed series including loitering munitions were seen in the skies above Dubai. One such drone reportedly hit an area in the city; locals have shared visuals.

Here's your cheatsheet to this big story The Shahed drone's biggest strength is that it is very cheap to build and deploy, but gives the effect of a much more powerful weapon than its size. Others may be forced to expend their pricey anti-drone missiles, making interception of the Shahed drones a costly affair. Most weaponised drones have range and weight limitations. The Shahed works around these by acting as a drone and a cruise missile rolled into one. The Shahed-136, for example, can reach a maximum of 2,500 km. Iran has been able to launch the Shahed drones from deep within its territory, far away from any prying eyes. This has ensured their survivability and unpredictableness. Its payload capability is also good, at par with its range strength. The Shahed drones fly at very low altitude, powered by a basic piston propulsion system. When these qualities are combined with its small radar signature, they are hard to detect in areas where the terrain is uneven. Some have called the Shahed drones' engine noise the "scream of death". Civilians have reported hearing the road of the engines just before they struck their targets. This sound adds to psychological fear of the common people and enemy forces.

