'100% It's Them': Kate Middleton Lookalike Denies It's Her In Viral Market Video

Heidi Agan has been professionally acting as Kate Middleton for corporate events. (File)

In recent weeks, the absence of Kate Middleton from the public eye has ignited a flurry of speculation and conspiracy theories. However, the recent sightings at a farmer's market have seemingly put these rumours to rest - or have they?

A viral video showed what appeared to be Kate Middleton along with Prince William, navigating through a local Windsor market. While many believed it was the Princess, others were sceptical, suggesting the woman was Kate Middleton's professional doppelganger, Heidi Agan, instead.

Ms Agan, who has been professionally acting as Kate Middleton for corporate events, parties, and ads since 2012, was reportedly shocked to learn that people believed the woman in the video was her. "I can tell you categorically it was not me at Windsor Farm Shop. I literally had to give people an alibi of where I was," she told Business Insider.

"It's obviously flattering on one hand because it means I look like her, and people think I do, but on the other hand, it's a little bit crazy. In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not," she said.

Heidi Agan has reportedly spent over 10 years studying the royal couple and believes it was “100%” them in the video. “I'm not an expert by any means, but I 100% think it is them," she told the Mirror.

Ms Agan added, "So she is alive, and we can be sure about it. It has all gone too far now. It started as a joke about 'where is Kate' but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop."

She said, “I think the unfortunate image that came out on Mother's Day has sparked people's curiosity even more, to the point where it has turned into a massive conspiracy theory, but I don't think that was their intention at all. I think the rumour mill is just out of control now."

Public interest in Kate Middleton's whereabouts has soared since Kensington Palace announced that she was undergoing a planned abdominal surgery. “Where is Kate Middleton?” has been constantly trending on social media. However, business has been booming for Heidi Agan despite expectations of a slowdown after the Princess' health news in January.

"I expected it to be a lot quieter with Kate being out of the public eye, but business has increased," Ms Agan told Business Insider. "Which is strange because before, when she was pregnant and sick, people would kind of back off a bit, I think out of respect. So the fact it's gone the other way this time is a little strange."