What Rose Hanbury Said On Affair Rumours With Prince William

Speculation surrounding Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's prolonged absence from public view reached new heights after a conspiracy theory linked her absence to rumours of an affair between her husband Prince William and Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Rose Hanbury, 40, who is considered a close friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton, found herself in the spotlight following widespread speculation, including coverage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” Mr Colbert said in an episode.

"According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it,” he said, adding, "Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."

“My heart goes out to poor Kate,” Mr Colbert said. He also name-dropped Rose Hanbury and said, “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me - the Marchioness of Cholmondeley - what a beautiful name!”

Ms Hanbury, however, addressed these rumours and issued a statement.

Refuting the allegations, she branded them as "completely false,” the Business Insider reported.

Ms Hanbury has strong connections to the royal family through generations. Her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, was one of the bridesmaids at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding in 1947, as per the NY Post.

Kate Middleton has not been seen in public eye since an abdominal surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition on January 16.

Other than a couple of blurry pictures, she has not been seen since, and in recent weeks social media has been awash with speculation about her health, generating global headlines and rumours.