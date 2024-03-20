Kate Middleton To Make 'Soft Return' To Public Life By March End: Report

Kate Middleton underwent an abdomen surgery in January.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who has not been seen in public since December last year, may return to the public eye by the end of this month. According to a report by The Independent, Royal aides are planning for the 42-year-old to make a “soft return” to public life over Easter weekend.

Since then, people haven't seen her make an appearance (official or unofficial). The report added that she will only return after she has fully recuperated.

As per The Times, Kensington Palace officials and Kate Middleton have been discussing her possible walk to church on Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ms Middleton's absence from the public eye has fueled many wild theories.

Earlier, The Sun released a video and a picture of Kate Middleton walking with her husband Prince William at a farmer's market.

However, it failed to clear the doubts as the theories suggested that it was actually Kate Middleton's professional body double, Heidi Agan.

On the other hand, Ms Agan has refuted the claims. Speaking to Business Insider, she said, "I can tell you categorically it was not me at Windsor Farm Shop. I've literally had to give people an alibi of where I was.”

She continued, "It's obviously flattering on one hand because it means I look like her, and people think I do, but on the other hand, it's a little bit crazy. In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not."

Speculation has also been directed at the clinic where Ms Middleton had her abdominal surgery. It all began after a staff member tried to access her private records.

"This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics," a source was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

She was a patient at The London Clinic in Marylebone, London, where at least one employee attempted to obtain her medical records.

The senior hospital management "contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation".

Amidst Kate Middleton's prolonged absence from the public sphere, a conspiracy theory also linked it to rumours of an affair between her husband Prince William and Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.