Kash Patel, First Indian-Origin FBI Director

Kashyap 'Kash' Patel is now set to take over as the first Indian-origin Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, after Republican-controlled US Senate approved him by a 51-49 vote on Thursday.

Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff said that US President Donald Trump has officially signed the commission to confirm Kash Patel as the ninth Director of FBI.

Congratulations to the Ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel.



President Trump has officially signed the commission...



Follow Kash on his new 𝕏 account: @FBIDirectorKash.

The White House welcomed the confirmation of Kash Patel as the new FBI Director, describing it as an important step in executing President Donald Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.

The FBI will serve the American people and refocus on its core mission: enforcing justice fairly and without bias.



— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2025

So far, the Senate has approved all of Donald Trump's cabinet picks, underscoring his iron grip on the Republican Party.

Who Is Kash Patel

Born in New York in 1980 to Gujarati parents, Kash Patel grew up in East Africa. He graduated from the Garden City High School in Long Island.

According to his Department of Defense profile, Mr Patel completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond before returning to New York to earn his law degree and a certificate in International Law from the University College London Faculty of Laws in the United Kingdom.

Mr Patel has also served as the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).

Who Is Kash Patel's Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

Alexis Wilkins is a country singer, writer, and commentator. She has also taken a job at Capitol Hill as press secretary for Republican representative Abraham Hamade.

Reports claimed that Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins first met at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022 and started dating in early 2023.

Alexis Wilkins has been a strong advocate for "Veterans and Veteran" causes. She has worked with organisations such as Warrior Rounds, Operation Standdown, and Soldier's Child to help veterans.

What Kash Patel Said On His Confirmation

Following his confirmation by the Senate as director of the FBI, Mr Patel expressed his gratitude and vowed to rebuild the agency into one that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice."

I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.



— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 20, 2025

What Happened At US Senate Confirmation Hearing

Kash Patel was accompanied by his parents, sister, and girlfriend Alexis Wilkins at the US Senate Confirmation hearing.

Mr Patel, bowed down to touch his parents' feet before the hearing, a traditional gesture of respect in Hindu culture. He also greeted his parents with 'Jai Shri Krishna' after introducing them before a Senate Judiciary Committee.

Responding to a question from Senator Lindsey Graham on whether he had ever faced racism, Mr Patel told lawmakers that he had indeed been subjected to racism while growing up.

"Unfortunately, Senator, yes. I don't want to get into those details with my family here," he said.

"I was called a detestable -- and I'll apologise if I don't get it all right, but it's in the record -- a detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country. You should go back to where you came from. You belong with your terrorist home friends. That's what was sent to me. That's just the piece of it, but that's nothing compared to what the men and women in law enforcement face every day," Mr Patel added.