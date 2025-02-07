Who Is Alexis Wilkins? Donald Trump's FBI Nominee Kash Patel's Girlfriend

Kashyap 'Kash' Patel is US President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director. On Thursday, the Indian-origin lawyer appeared before a Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing.

Mr Patel, 44 was accompanied by his parents, sister, and girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.

In a video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kash Patel is seen greeting his parents inside the courtroom. "I like to welcome my father and my mother Anjana who are sitting here today. They travelled to get here from India. My sister is also here. She also travelled the oceans just to be with me here today. It means the world that you guys are here. Jai Shri Krishna," he said.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?