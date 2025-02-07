Who Is Alexis Wilkins? Donald Trump's FBI Nominee Kash Patel's Girlfriend

Kashyap 'Kash' Patel is US President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director. On Thursday, the Indian-origin lawyer appeared before a Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing.
Mr Patel, 44 was accompanied by his parents, sister, and girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.
In a video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kash Patel is seen greeting his parents inside the courtroom. "I like to welcome my father and my mother Anjana who are sitting here today. They travelled to get here from India. My sister is also here. She also travelled the oceans just to be with me here today. It means the world that you guys are here. Jai Shri Krishna," he said.
Who is Alexis Wilkins?
- Alexis Wilkins is a country singer, writer, and commentator. She has also taken a job at Capitol Hill as press secretary for Republican representative Abraham Hamade.
- Her debut single EP and Veteran Day song garnered over 1,000,000 streams across key platforms. She has also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the music world - Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Sara Evans, and Parmalee.
- Ms Wilkins spent her early years in Switzerland and England before her family moved to Nashville in the US state of Tennessee. She holds a business and political science major degree from Belmont University.
- Reports claimed that Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins first met at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022 and started dating in early 2023.
- Alexis Wilkins has been a strong advocate for "Veterans and Veteran" causes. She has worked with organisations such as Warrior Rounds, Operation Standdown, and Soldier's Child to help veterans.
