FBI Chief Kash Patel May Resign Over Epstein Files Fallout: Report

FBI Director Kash Patel may consider stepping down from his position, reportedly in solidarity with Deputy Director Dan Bongino who had a fallout with Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to a new report.

The disagreements are rooted in the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s probe into Jeffrey Epstein's death and the controversial discussion surrounding his supposed "client list", The New York Post reported.

Tensions reportedly came to a head during a dispute earlier this week between Bongino and Bondi. The clash concerned the Donald Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case, including a much-discussed "review" of a client list which officials have said never existed. Following the altercation, Bongino is said to be contemplating resignation, just four months into his role.

"I don't think Dan comes back if Pam stays," a source told The New York Post, adding the relationship between the two officials had broken down beyond repair. Though both publicly maintained that no explosive revelations were uncovered in the Epstein file, neither about his death nor his network, the internal disagreement appears far from settled.

A Justice Department official told The New York Post that Patel, known to be closely aligned with Bongino, might follow him out the door. "Kash and Dan have always been aligned and it's unclear what would happen in that situation, but, you know, both of them have fought for transparency, and in a world where that's being stifled, it wouldn't be shocking to see them stand up for that," the official said.

The fallout follows the DOJ's conclusion of its review into Epstein's 2019 death, which officially ruled it a suicide. The review dismissed the notion of a "client list" and found no credible evidence of blackmail involving high-profile individuals. Bondi reiterated this in a Cabinet meeting on July 8, clarifying previous remarks. "In February, I did an interview on Fox, and it's been getting a lot of attention because I said, I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, 'it's sitting on my desk to be reviewed,' meaning the (Epstein) file along with the JFK and MLK files as well."

Some administration insiders reportedly believe President Trump is hesitant to remove Bondi from her position. Yet the growing discord within the DOJ has raised concerns about cohesion within the administration's justice apparatus.

A recently released two-page memo from Bondi's department stated there was no incriminating list or evidence of coercion involving public figures.

During the same July 8 meeting, Bondi addressed questions surrounding missing surveillance footage of Epstein's cell, attributing the issue to outdated recording systems. "So we're looking for that video to release that as well, showing that a minute is missing every night," she said.

Bongino, who previously worked as a Fox News host, was among those hinting at deeper secrets within the Epstein investigation. Shortly after Epstein's death, he stated, "His black book is definitely going to be damning...And I know that there are people out there who know things." But in a June appearance on Fox News, he presented a more restrained assessment. He said that available case files pointed to suicide, supported by existing video footage, even though it was of poor quality.

White House officials have dismissed any speculation of discord. "President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims," principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told The New York Post. "Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all."