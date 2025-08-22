FBI Raids Ex-US NSA John Bolton's Home Days After His Criticism Of Trump Tariffs

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents raided the Maryland home of former US National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton on Friday. It is a high-profile national security investigation ordered by FBI director Kash Patel, per a report by New York Post.

Patel wrote a cryptic post on X after the operation commenced, stating, "NO ONE is above the law... @FBI agents on mission."

NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 22, 2025

The investigation, which is related to classified documents, had been launched during US President Donald Trump's first term. However, it was halted under former US President Joe Biden's administration.

Bolton served as Trump's NSA between 2018 to 2019, and has been accused of using classified information in his 2020 book, "The Room Where It Happened". Trump attempted to block the book from getting published, alleging that it breached a non-disclosure agreement.

Since Bolton left the Trump administration, he has been vocal in his criticism of the US President's national security and foreign policy, and has appeared on multiple news networks to state his opinion.

The raid comes amid Bolton's criticism of Trump tariffs and Washington's handling of ties with India. In an interview to NDTV, earlier this month, the former NSA had accused Donald Trump of needlessly antagonising India, calling the steep tariffs imposed on New Delhi "a mistake in the bilateral relationship."

The ex-Trump aide's remarks came after President Trump hit India with some of the highest US tariffs -- 50% overall, including a 25% penalty for buying Russian oil. Bolton argued this approach was "backward" and "damaging" to ties between the two nations.

Last week, in a post on X, Bolton wrote, "When Trump slapped tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, but not China which also purchases Russia oil, it may have pushed India further into the Beijing-Moscow axis. This lack of focus by the Trump Admin is an unforced error."

Bolton's name had been included in the list of names of officers revoked off security clearances, and among three Trump aides whose security details had been cancelled.