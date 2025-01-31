Trump FBI Chief Pick Greets Parents With "<i>Jai Shri Krishna</i>" At Senate Hearing

Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, US President Donald Trump's FBI chief nominee, who appeared before a Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing, greeted his parents with "Jai Shri Krishna" after introducing them on Thursday.

In a video that has now gone viral, the Indian-origin lawyer, 44, is also seen bowing down to touch the feet of his parents before the hearing.

Born to parents of Gujarati heritage, Mr Patel expressed his gratitude towards his family for coming for his hearing.

"I like to welcome my father and my mother Anjana who are sitting here today. They travelled to get here from India. My sister is also here. She also travelled the oceans just to be with me here today. It means the world that you guys are here. Jai Shri Krishna," he said.

What Happened At US Senate Confirmation Hearing

While responding to a question from Senator Lindsey Graham if he has ever been subject to racism as an individual, Mr Patel told lawmakers that he has been subjected to racism while growing up.

"Unfortunately, Senator, yes. I don't want to get into those details with my family here," he said.

"I was called a detestable -- and I'll apologise if I don't get it all right, but it's in the record -- a detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country. You should go back to where you came from. You belong with your terrorist home friends. That's what was sent to me. That's just the piece of it, but that's nothing compared to what the men and women in law enforcement face every day," Mr Patel added.

Who Is Kash Patel

Born in New York in 1980 to Gujarati parents, Kash Patel grew up in East Africa. He graduated from Garden City High School in Long Island.

According to his Department of Defense profile, Mr Patel completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond before returning to New York to earn his law degree and a certificate in International Law from the University College London Faculty of Laws in the United Kingdom.

Mr Patel has also served as the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).

If confirmed, Kash Patel would be the first Hindu and Indian American to be FBI Director.