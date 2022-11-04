Kanye West Announces 'Verbal Fast' For 30 Days

American Rapper Kanye West has said that he will be taking a "fast" from speaking, alcohol, sex and porn. The celebrity, who changed his name to Ye, took to Twitter to inform that he is going on a "30-day cleanse."

On November 3, Ye tweeted: "I'm not talking to nooobody for a month." Along with the tweet, he posted the image of a statement which mentioned, "I'm taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen."

I'm not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022



West concluded his statement: "But my Twitter still lit," implying that he will still be active on social media during his cleanse.

Since being posted, his tweet has received over 2.5 lakh likes and 23,000 retweets.

A few weeks ago, social media platforms Twitter and Instagram temporarily restricted Kanye West's accounts after he posted anti-Semitic comments. His Twitter account was restored days after billionaire Elon Musk took charge as new boss of the social media platform following the completion of the $44 billion takeover.

The rapper has faced a lot of flak for the comments, for which he has not fully apologised. In October, German sportswear giant Adidas terminated its partnership with West over his anti-semitic comments. The company said that Ye's comments were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." Furthermore, they added that they said they violated the company's "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."