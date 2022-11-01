Kanye West Fans Create GoFundMe Pages To Restore Rapper's Billionaire Status

Mr West's fans have taken a pledge to make him a billionaire again.

After companies including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap cut ties with Kanye West over his anti-semitic remarks, his fans launched GoFundMe campaigns in order to make the rapper billionaire again.

Last week, Mr West, who legally changed his name to Ye a year ago, announced that he had lost $2 billion in one day as a result of his anti-semitic meltdown and "White Lives Matter" controversy. Forbes also reported that the American rapper and entrepreneur was no longer on its list of billionaires and has a new estimated worth of $400 million.

Now, despite the series of controversies, Mr West's fans have taken a pledge to make him a billionaire again. According to Newsweek, his followers launched a crowd-fund page, titled "Make Kanye West a billionaire again", in a bid to raise a total of 1 billion dollars. However, it attracted only $5 before being removed from GoFundMe's platform.

Even still, other similar fundraisers are displayed on GoFundMe's website. As per the outlet, one page titled "Help Kanye West Be A Billionaire Again" had not yet raised any money in the 10 hours after its launch.

Meanwhile, Mr West came under fire after he made anti-semitic remarks, threw around hate speech and claimed fentanyl contributed to the death of George Floyd, even though his killing had been ruled a homicide. Several companies have since parted ways with the entrepreneur.

Last week, Mr West also took to Instagram to complain that his empire was crumbling. He wrote, "The 'unknown powers' are trying to destroy my life off of a tweet so does this prove that my so-called suspicion was true? Leading with love. This is love speech". Mr West also demanded to inspect the agreements, referring to numerous lucrative deals that have fallen through due to his continued attacks on the Jewish community.

More recently, he even compared the blowback from his constant stream of hate speech to the killing of George Floyd. Speaking to Los Angeles paparazzi on Friday, Mr West said, "God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what, by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now".