Justin Trudeau Says He Takes Responsibility For Ethics Breach

Justin Trudeau acknowledged ethics breaches highlighted by an investigation

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday acknowledged ethics breaches highlighted by an investigation that found he arm-twisted his attorney general to settle a criminal case.

"I disagree with some of (the ethics commissioner's) conclusions but I fully accept this report and take responsibility for everything that happened," he told a news conference of the scandal involving engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

"But more than just taking responsibility for what happened in the past, it means making sure that this mistake never happens again," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.