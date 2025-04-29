10 Years Of Justin Trudeau: How Canada's Former Prime Minister Fell

Canada's Liberal Party has won the federal snap election held on Monday, handing Prime Minister Mark Carney a fresh mandate weeks after he replaced Justin Trudeau. The election, called after Trudeau's January resignation, closed the curtain on his decade-long rule marked by early optimism and a rocky finish.

Trudeau's departure marked the end of a chapter that once began with soaring hope but closed amid voter fatigue, growing anger, and a series of political setbacks. His leadership journey saw many highs and lows, from historic Liberal wins to strained diplomatic ties, including a fallout with India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

10 Years Of Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, entered politics in 2007 by seeking the Liberal Party's nomination for the Papineau riding in Montreal. He won the nomination and was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2008. Within a year, he was appointed as the party's critic for youth and multiculturalism.

2013

In April 2013, Justin Trudeau was elected leader of the Liberal Party. At the time, the Liberals were relegated to third place in the House of Commons, having been out of power for over seven years.

2015

Under Trudeau's leadership, the Liberals achieved a remarkable comeback in the 2015 federal election, moving from third place to forming a majority government. This marked the first time in Canadian history that a party had made such a leap. At the age of 43, he became the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history.

2017

Two years into his tenure, Trudeau was found guilty of violating Canada's conflict-of-interest rules after it was revealed he and his family had accepted vacations, including a trip to a private island, from the Aga Khan, a billionaire spiritual leader.

Since the Aga Khan Foundation had dealings with the Canadian government, accepting such gifts without proper clearance was seen as a serious lapse in judgment. This marked Trudeau's first major ethics scandal as prime minister.

2019

In 2019, Trudeau faced two major scandals:

SNC-Lavalin Affair: Trudeau was found guilty of pressuring his Attorney General to help a big company, SNC-Lavalin, avoid a criminal trial for corruption charges.

Blackface Photos: During his election campaign, old photos and videos surfaced showing Trudeau in blackface and brownface costumes, actions widely considered racist.

Both scandals damaged Trudeau's reputation. Even though he apologised for the blackface incident and took responsibility for SNC-Lavalin, public trust in him started waning. Despite this, his party won the 2019 election but lost their majority and had to work with other parties to stay in power.

2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau called a snap election in 2021, seeking a majority mandate. The electorate returned another minority government, forcing the Liberals to rely on support from the New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Jagmeet Singh through a supply-and-confidence agreement.

2023

By 2023, Trudeau's popularity nosedived due to rising housing costs and immigration challenges. In September, he accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leading to a diplomatic rift. India responded by suspending visas and reducing diplomatic staff.

2024

The Liberals suffered a significant blow by losing a traditionally safe seat in Toronto during a special election. Subsequently, the NDP withdrew its support, collapsing the supply-and-confidence agreement. Jagmeet Singh, once an ally, became his rival.

Further straining international relations, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the High Commissioner, over the Nijjar case. India reciprocated by expelling Canadian diplomats, deepening the diplomatic crisis.

In December that year, Chrystia Freeland resigned as Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, following significant policy disagreements with Justin Trudeau.

2025

Facing mounting internal pressure and declining public support, Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, saying he would remain in office until the Liberal Party selected a new leader.

Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, was elected as the new Liberal leader in March. Carney called a snap election and led the Liberals to their fourth consecutive term in power.