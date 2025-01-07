Who Is Jagmeet Singh? The Former Trudeau Ally Now Leading The Call For Change

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced resignation on Monday amid growing discontent within his party and mounting pressure from opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh. Singh, once a close ally of Trudeau, accused him of failing the Canadians and vowed to end the Liberal Party government's reign, calling for fresh elections.



Trudeau will remain in office until the Liberal Party elects a new leader. This decision follows the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and the no-confidence motion planned by Singh for January 27.



Who is Jagmeet Singh?



Jagmeet Singh is a lawyer, human rights activist, and the current Leader of Canada's NDP. He was born on January 2, 1979, and grew up in Scarborough, St. John's, and Windsor, with his parents immigrating to Canada, as per his website.



Singh was bullied in school and faced racism. These experiences fuelled his need for justice and fairness. At 13, he learned French after recognising the struggles Quebecois faced in preserving their language and identity. He studied law to support organisations fighting poverty and promoting equal justice. Singh graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Western University and a Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School.



Before entering politics, Singh worked as a criminal defence lawyer in the Greater Toronto Area, helping marginalised communities and fighting for their rights.



In 2011, Singh entered politics, becoming an Ontario MPP (Member of Provincial Parliament). He aimed to represent communities often neglected by the government.



As Deputy Leader of Ontario's NDP, he campaigned against practices like arbitrary police checks and advocated for better jobs and public ownership of utilities. In October 2017, Singh made history as the first leader from a visible minority to head a major federal political party in Canada. During his leadership, the NDP has supported progressive policies such as universal pharmacare, affordable housing, and climate action. Singh has also been a strong advocate for combating systemic racism and reducing economic inequality.



He married Gurkiran, an entrepreneur and humanitarian, in February 2018.



Jagmeet Singh's equation with Justin Trudeau



Jagmeet Singh's NDP was crucial in supporting Trudeau's government by backing key legislations. However, their cooperation agreement fell apart in September, when Singh criticised Trudeau for neglecting important issues such as affordable housing, healthcare, and the increasing cost of living.



Singh accused both the Liberal and Conservative parties of neglecting the needs of Canadians and pledged that the NDP would offer a government that prioritises the working and middle classes. He also condemned the Liberal government's decision to prorogue Parliament, emphasising that such actions show a lack of commitment to addressing the public's concerns.



Before the Canadian prime minister's resignation, Singh also vowed to present a formal motion of no-confidence on January 27 to oust Justin Trudeau.