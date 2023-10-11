Justin Trudeau's Gambit Backfires,Trolled for 'Complaining' About India

Several users shared hilarious memes on X (File)

In a recent incident adding to the growing list of controversies surrounding Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister is now being trolled for raising India with various global leaders.



Justin Trudeau on Sunday discussed India ties with the king of Jordan amid a huge row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"The Canadian Prime Minister spoke with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan on Sunday and he provided "an update on the situation between Canada and India, underscoring the importance of respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," his office said in a statement.

This came hours after Justin Trudeau spoke to UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed about India and the "rule of law". "On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law," Justin Trudeau had posted on social networking platform X on Sunday.

On social media, reactions were hilarious and overwhelmingly negative - calling him out for 'complaining' about India. Several users shared hilarious memes on X - formerly known as Twitter.

Justin Trudeau's Diary:



On my recent trip to India, I got stranded there for two extra days. I was scared that Indian Govt might be considering me a Khalistani Agent. So, I secretly ordered food from Zomato instead of eating what Modi ji arranged for me.



Later I got a call… pic.twitter.com/PLcGcq2Ocl — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) October 11, 2023

Pouch baby @JustinTrudeau being trolled after Xting about his conversations on #IsraelPalestineConflict and mentioning #India totally out of context. Pouch baby stop sniffing, pic.twitter.com/M9kuyTxdqV — 🇮🇳💪 Proud Bharatiya Hindu - Shakti 🚩 (@forkin_sanity) October 11, 2023

This guy @JustinTrudeau is now a joke...he is a meme...he is an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/zh9N52Q43y — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) October 10, 2023



The Canadian Prime Minister drew huge criticism earlier this month over a video in which he was seen sticking out his tongue and winking at the House speaker.

Last month, a huge row had erupted after the Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian World War II veteran who had fought alongside the Nazis.

"It was a horrendous violation of the memory of the millions of people who died in the Holocaust, and was deeply, deeply painful for Jewish people." Trudeau had said.