Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Gets Big Promotion After Win In Defamation Case

Camille Vasquez with Johnny Depp inside the court during the defamation trial.

Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who became an overnight celebrity while representing actor Johnny Depp in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, has been given a promotion at her law firm Brown Rudnick. Ms Vasquez gained the spotlight due to her cross-examination of Ms heard during the six-week-long trial.

In a Twitter post, law firm Brown Rudnick announced that Ms Vasquez has now been elevated to the rank of partner.

"We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard," the tweet said.

In a release, posted along with the tweet, the law firm said that historically, they have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. "But Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner."

Congratulatory tweets started pouring in after the announcement.

"Congratulations Camille and the Firm. The whole team did a splendid job. Very impressed with the presentation of the case which was precise, compelling and succinctly delivered. We his fans, Johnny's relatives, owe your team an enormous heartfelt thanks," said another.

She became a sensation on the internet due to her legal expertise and in-court brilliance.

During the trial, Ms Vasquez had fearlessly cross-examined Ms Heard and among the highlights had been when she asked the 'Aquaman' actor whether the 7 million dollar divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as promised.

After Ms Heard tried to avoid answering it directly by stating that she had pledged the money to different charities, Ms Vasquez famously pointed out the misdirection by saying "Ms Heard, respectfully, that's not my question."

According to her bio on Brown Rudnick's website, "Camille is adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients. She also has extensive experience handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues arising from these engagements."